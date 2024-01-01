500 Brunei dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BND to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 bnd
3,711.36 mad

B$1.000 BND = د.م.7.423 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.43337.4333
Low7.30107.2937
Average7.36237.3608
Change1.43%0.18%
1 BND to MAD stats

The performance of BND to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.4333 and a 30 day low of 7.3010. This means the 30 day average was 7.3623. The change for BND to MAD was 1.43.

The performance of BND to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4333 and a 90 day low of 7.2937. This means the 90 day average was 7.3608. The change for BND to MAD was 0.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BND7.42272 MAD
5 BND37.11360 MAD
10 BND74.22720 MAD
20 BND148.45440 MAD
50 BND371.13600 MAD
100 BND742.27200 MAD
250 BND1,855.68000 MAD
500 BND3,711.36000 MAD
1000 BND7,422.72000 MAD
2000 BND14,845.44000 MAD
5000 BND37,113.60000 MAD
10000 BND74,227.20000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 MAD0.13472 BND
5 MAD0.67361 BND
10 MAD1.34721 BND
20 MAD2.69442 BND
50 MAD6.73605 BND
100 MAD13.47210 BND
250 MAD33.68025 BND
500 MAD67.36050 BND
1000 MAD134.72100 BND
2000 MAD269.44200 BND
5000 MAD673.60500 BND
10000 MAD1,347.21000 BND