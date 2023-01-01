5 Moroccan dirhams to Brunei dollars

Convert MAD to BND at the real exchange rate

5 mad
0.66 bnd

1.00000 MAD = 0.13281 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86781.0925591.08531.489751.661930.9641518.6963
1 GBP1.1523411.259104.9621.716711.915121.1110321.5446
1 USD0.915250.794281183.36951.363551.521140.882617.1125
1 INR0.01097870.009527240.011994810.01635550.01824580.01058660.205261

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 MAD0.13281 BND
5 MAD0.66407 BND
10 MAD1.32815 BND
20 MAD2.65630 BND
50 MAD6.64075 BND
100 MAD13.28150 BND
250 MAD33.20375 BND
500 MAD66.40750 BND
1000 MAD132.81500 BND
2000 MAD265.63000 BND
5000 MAD664.07500 BND
10000 MAD1328.15000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BND7.52930 MAD
5 BND37.64650 MAD
10 BND75.29300 MAD
20 BND150.58600 MAD
50 BND376.46500 MAD
100 BND752.93000 MAD
250 BND1882.32500 MAD
500 BND3764.65000 MAD
1000 BND7529.30000 MAD
2000 BND15058.60000 MAD
5000 BND37646.50000 MAD
10000 BND75293.00000 MAD