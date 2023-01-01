1 thousand Indian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert INR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 inr
471.26 mru

1.00000 INR = 0.47126 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 INR0.47126 MRU
5 INR2.35631 MRU
10 INR4.71263 MRU
20 INR9.42526 MRU
50 INR23.56315 MRU
100 INR47.12630 MRU
250 INR117.81575 MRU
500 INR235.63150 MRU
1000 INR471.26300 MRU
2000 INR942.52600 MRU
5000 INR2356.31500 MRU
10000 INR4712.63000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indian Rupee
1 MRU2.12196 INR
5 MRU10.60980 INR
10 MRU21.21960 INR
20 MRU42.43920 INR
50 MRU106.09800 INR
100 MRU212.19600 INR
250 MRU530.49000 INR
500 MRU1060.98000 INR
1000 MRU2121.96000 INR
2000 MRU4243.92000 INR
5000 MRU10609.80000 INR
10000 MRU21219.60000 INR