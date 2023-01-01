10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indian rupees

Convert MRU to INR at the real exchange rate

10 mru
20.99 inr

1.00000 MRU = 2.09947 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indian Rupee
1 MRU2.09947 INR
5 MRU10.49735 INR
10 MRU20.99470 INR
20 MRU41.98940 INR
50 MRU104.97350 INR
100 MRU209.94700 INR
250 MRU524.86750 INR
500 MRU1049.73500 INR
1000 MRU2099.47000 INR
2000 MRU4198.94000 INR
5000 MRU10497.35000 INR
10000 MRU20994.70000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 INR0.47631 MRU
5 INR2.38156 MRU
10 INR4.76312 MRU
20 INR9.52624 MRU
50 INR23.81560 MRU
100 INR47.63120 MRU
250 INR119.07800 MRU
500 INR238.15600 MRU
1000 INR476.31200 MRU
2000 INR952.62400 MRU
5000 INR2381.56000 MRU
10000 INR4763.12000 MRU