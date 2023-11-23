1 thousand Danish kroner to Turkish liras

Convert DKK to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 dkk
4221.11 try

1.00000 DKK = 4.22111 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
How to convert Danish kroner to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkish Lira
1 DKK4.22111 TRY
5 DKK21.10555 TRY
10 DKK42.21110 TRY
20 DKK84.42220 TRY
50 DKK211.05550 TRY
100 DKK422.11100 TRY
250 DKK1055.27750 TRY
500 DKK2110.55500 TRY
1000 DKK4221.11000 TRY
2000 DKK8442.22000 TRY
5000 DKK21105.55000 TRY
10000 DKK42211.10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Danish Krone
1 TRY0.23690 DKK
5 TRY1.18452 DKK
10 TRY2.36904 DKK
20 TRY4.73808 DKK
50 TRY11.84520 DKK
100 TRY23.69040 DKK
250 TRY59.22600 DKK
500 TRY118.45200 DKK
1000 TRY236.90400 DKK
2000 TRY473.80800 DKK
5000 TRY1184.52000 DKK
10000 TRY2369.04000 DKK