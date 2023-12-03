20 Turkish liras to Danish kroner

Convert TRY to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 try
4.74 dkk

1.00000 TRY = 0.23698 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Danish Krone
1 TRY0.23698 DKK
5 TRY1.18488 DKK
10 TRY2.36977 DKK
20 TRY4.73954 DKK
50 TRY11.84885 DKK
100 TRY23.69770 DKK
250 TRY59.24425 DKK
500 TRY118.48850 DKK
1000 TRY236.97700 DKK
2000 TRY473.95400 DKK
5000 TRY1184.88500 DKK
10000 TRY2369.77000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkish Lira
1 DKK4.21982 TRY
5 DKK21.09910 TRY
10 DKK42.19820 TRY
20 DKK84.39640 TRY
50 DKK210.99100 TRY
100 DKK421.98200 TRY
250 DKK1054.95500 TRY
500 DKK2109.91000 TRY
1000 DKK4219.82000 TRY
2000 DKK8439.64000 TRY
5000 DKK21099.10000 TRY
10000 DKK42198.20000 TRY