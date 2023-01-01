5000 Danish kroner to Seychellois rupees

Convert DKK to SCR at the real exchange rate

5,000 dkk
9,790.95 scr

1.00000 DKK = 1.95819 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870151.091790.97851.494261.664430.964118.7753
1 GBP1.1492311.2546104.5541.717231.912791.1079721.5769
1 USD0.9160.797067183.33651.368751.524620.883117.1982
1 INR0.01099160.009564440.011999510.01642440.01829480.01059680.206371

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK1.95819 SCR
5 DKK9.79095 SCR
10 DKK19.58190 SCR
20 DKK39.16380 SCR
50 DKK97.90950 SCR
100 DKK195.81900 SCR
250 DKK489.54750 SCR
500 DKK979.09500 SCR
1000 DKK1958.19000 SCR
2000 DKK3916.38000 SCR
5000 DKK9790.95000 SCR
10000 DKK19581.90000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.51067 DKK
5 SCR2.55337 DKK
10 SCR5.10675 DKK
20 SCR10.21350 DKK
50 SCR25.53375 DKK
100 SCR51.06750 DKK
250 SCR127.66875 DKK
500 SCR255.33750 DKK
1000 SCR510.67500 DKK
2000 SCR1021.35000 DKK
5000 SCR2553.37500 DKK
10000 SCR5106.75000 DKK