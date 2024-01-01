100 Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

Convert SCR to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 scr
49.10 dkk

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.4910 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
SCR to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DKK
1 SCR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51340.5154
Low0.45620.4562
Average0.48610.4925
Change7.62%-1.74%
View full history

1 SCR to DKK stats

The performance of SCR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5134 and a 30 day low of 0.4562. This means the 30 day average was 0.4861. The change for SCR to DKK was 7.62.

The performance of SCR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5154 and a 90 day low of 0.4562. This means the 90 day average was 0.4925. The change for SCR to DKK was -1.74.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.49102 DKK
5 SCR2.45508 DKK
10 SCR4.91016 DKK
20 SCR9.82032 DKK
50 SCR24.55080 DKK
100 SCR49.10160 DKK
250 SCR122.75400 DKK
500 SCR245.50800 DKK
1000 SCR491.01600 DKK
2000 SCR982.03200 DKK
5000 SCR2,455.08000 DKK
10000 SCR4,910.16000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK2.03659 SCR
5 DKK10.18295 SCR
10 DKK20.36590 SCR
20 DKK40.73180 SCR
50 DKK101.82950 SCR
100 DKK203.65900 SCR
250 DKK509.14750 SCR
500 DKK1,018.29500 SCR
1000 DKK2,036.59000 SCR
2000 DKK4,073.18000 SCR
5000 DKK10,182.95000 SCR
10000 DKK20,365.90000 SCR