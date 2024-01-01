2,000 Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

Convert SCR to DKK at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
989.05 dkk

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.4945 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
SCR to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 SCR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51340.5154
Low0.45620.4562
Average0.48620.4926
Change8.39%-1.04%
1 SCR to DKK stats

The performance of SCR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5134 and a 30 day low of 0.4562. This means the 30 day average was 0.4862. The change for SCR to DKK was 8.39.

The performance of SCR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5154 and a 90 day low of 0.4562. This means the 90 day average was 0.4926. The change for SCR to DKK was -1.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

