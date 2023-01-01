2000 Danish kroner to Seychellois rupees

Convert DKK to SCR at the real exchange rate

2,000 dkk
3,916.60 scr

1.00000 DKK = 1.95830 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.091890.99011.494241.664460.964218.7764
1 GBP1.1494311.2549104.5831.717461.91311.1082821.5814
1 USD0.915950.796876183.33951.36861.524510.883117.1977
1 INR0.01099020.009561810.011999110.0164220.01829270.01059640.206357

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK1.95830 SCR
5 DKK9.79150 SCR
10 DKK19.58300 SCR
20 DKK39.16600 SCR
50 DKK97.91500 SCR
100 DKK195.83000 SCR
250 DKK489.57500 SCR
500 DKK979.15000 SCR
1000 DKK1958.30000 SCR
2000 DKK3916.60000 SCR
5000 DKK9791.50000 SCR
10000 DKK19583.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.51065 DKK
5 SCR2.55323 DKK
10 SCR5.10647 DKK
20 SCR10.21294 DKK
50 SCR25.53235 DKK
100 SCR51.06470 DKK
250 SCR127.66175 DKK
500 SCR255.32350 DKK
1000 SCR510.64700 DKK
2000 SCR1021.29400 DKK
5000 SCR2553.23500 DKK
10000 SCR5106.47000 DKK