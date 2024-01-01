100 Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

Convert SCR to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 scr
49.02 dkk

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.4902 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.49022 DKK
5 SCR2.45108 DKK
10 SCR4.90215 DKK
20 SCR9.80430 DKK
50 SCR24.51075 DKK
100 SCR49.02150 DKK
250 SCR122.55375 DKK
500 SCR245.10750 DKK
1000 SCR490.21500 DKK
2000 SCR980.43000 DKK
5000 SCR2,451.07500 DKK
10000 SCR4,902.15000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK2.03992 SCR
5 DKK10.19960 SCR
10 DKK20.39920 SCR
20 DKK40.79840 SCR
50 DKK101.99600 SCR
100 DKK203.99200 SCR
250 DKK509.98000 SCR
500 DKK1,019.96000 SCR
1000 DKK2,039.92000 SCR
2000 DKK4,079.84000 SCR
5000 DKK10,199.60000 SCR
10000 DKK20,399.20000 SCR