Malawian Kwacha (MWK)

Currency name

Malawian Kwacha

MK

MWK exchange rates

 USD EUR AUD CAD SGD GBP INR ZAR
From MWK0.00060 0.00055 0.00091 0.00081 0.00080 0.00047 0.04941 0.01126
To MWK1680.37000 1826.48000 1097.53000 1238.07000 1251.44000 2137.85000 20.23960 88.82340

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Malawian kwacha Exchange Rates