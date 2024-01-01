Malawian kwachas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MWK to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
160.96 pkr

MK1.000 MWK = ₨0.1610 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MWK to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 MWK to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16160.1619
Low0.16070.1603
Average0.16100.1611
Change0.03%-0.13%
View full history

1 MWK to PKR stats

The performance of MWK to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1616 and a 30 day low of 0.1607. This means the 30 day average was 0.1610. The change for MWK to PKR was 0.03.

The performance of MWK to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1619 and a 90 day low of 0.1603. This means the 90 day average was 0.1611. The change for MWK to PKR was -0.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96517.976
1 EUR1.10411.6461.4971.4440.84292.7319.853
1 AUD0.6710.60810.9090.8770.51256.35312.065
1 CAD0.7380.6681.110.9650.56361.96213.266

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Pakistani Rupee
1 MWK0.16096 PKR
5 MWK0.80478 PKR
10 MWK1.60956 PKR
20 MWK3.21912 PKR
50 MWK8.04780 PKR
100 MWK16.09560 PKR
250 MWK40.23900 PKR
500 MWK80.47800 PKR
1000 MWK160.95600 PKR
2000 MWK321.91200 PKR
5000 MWK804.78000 PKR
10000 MWK1,609.56000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 PKR6.21286 MWK
5 PKR31.06430 MWK
10 PKR62.12860 MWK
20 PKR124.25720 MWK
50 PKR310.64300 MWK
100 PKR621.28600 MWK
250 PKR1,553.21500 MWK
500 PKR3,106.43000 MWK
1000 PKR6,212.86000 MWK
2000 PKR12,425.72000 MWK
5000 PKR31,064.30000 MWK
10000 PKR62,128.60000 MWK