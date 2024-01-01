Malawian kwachas to Armenian drams today

Convert MWK to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
223.44 amd

MK1.000 MWK = ֏0.2234 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
MWK to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 MWK to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22490.2250
Low0.22320.2232
Average0.22370.2240
Change-0.25%-0.36%
View full history

1 MWK to AMD stats

The performance of MWK to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2249 and a 30 day low of 0.2232. This means the 30 day average was 0.2237. The change for MWK to AMD was -0.25.

The performance of MWK to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2250 and a 90 day low of 0.2232. This means the 90 day average was 0.2240. The change for MWK to AMD was -0.36.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Armenian Dram
1 MWK0.22344 AMD
5 MWK1.11719 AMD
10 MWK2.23437 AMD
20 MWK4.46874 AMD
50 MWK11.17185 AMD
100 MWK22.34370 AMD
250 MWK55.85925 AMD
500 MWK111.71850 AMD
1000 MWK223.43700 AMD
2000 MWK446.87400 AMD
5000 MWK1,117.18500 AMD
10000 MWK2,234.37000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Malawian Kwacha
1 AMD4.47553 MWK
5 AMD22.37765 MWK
10 AMD44.75530 MWK
20 AMD89.51060 MWK
50 AMD223.77650 MWK
100 AMD447.55300 MWK
250 AMD1,118.88250 MWK
500 AMD2,237.76500 MWK
1000 AMD4,475.53000 MWK
2000 AMD8,951.06000 MWK
5000 AMD22,377.65000 MWK
10000 AMD44,755.30000 MWK