Malawian kwacha to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Armenian drams is currently 0.223 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.093% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0.226 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.223 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.383% decrease in value.