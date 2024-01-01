Malawian kwachas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MWK to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
74 kes

MK1.000 MWK = Ksh0.07427 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MWK to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 MWK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07490.0768
Low0.07420.0739
Average0.07440.0747
Change-0.53%-1.61%
View full history

1 MWK to KES stats

The performance of MWK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0749 and a 30 day low of 0.0742. This means the 30 day average was 0.0744. The change for MWK to KES was -0.53.

The performance of MWK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0768 and a 90 day low of 0.0739. This means the 90 day average was 0.0747. The change for MWK to KES was -1.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96117.974
1 EUR1.10411.6451.4961.4440.84292.70519.846
1 AUD0.6710.60810.910.8780.51256.35912.065
1 CAD0.7380.6681.09910.9650.56361.95713.263

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kenyan Shilling
1 MWK0.07427 KES
5 MWK0.37135 KES
10 MWK0.74270 KES
20 MWK1.48540 KES
50 MWK3.71350 KES
100 MWK7.42700 KES
250 MWK18.56750 KES
500 MWK37.13500 KES
1000 MWK74.27000 KES
2000 MWK148.54000 KES
5000 MWK371.35000 KES
10000 MWK742.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 KES13.46440 MWK
5 KES67.32200 MWK
10 KES134.64400 MWK
20 KES269.28800 MWK
50 KES673.22000 MWK
100 KES1,346.44000 MWK
250 KES3,366.10000 MWK
500 KES6,732.20000 MWK
1000 KES13,464.40000 MWK
2000 KES26,928.80000 MWK
5000 KES67,322.00000 MWK
10000 KES134,644.00000 MWK