250 Malawian kwachas to Kenyan shillings

Convert MWK to KES at the real exchange rate

250 mwk
23 kes

1.00000 MWK = 0.09104 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kenyan Shilling
1 MWK0.09104 KES
5 MWK0.45519 KES
10 MWK0.91037 KES
20 MWK1.82074 KES
50 MWK4.55185 KES
100 MWK9.10371 KES
250 MWK22.75927 KES
500 MWK45.51855 KES
1000 MWK91.03710 KES
2000 MWK182.07420 KES
5000 MWK455.18550 KES
10000 MWK910.37100 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 KES10.98450 MWK
5 KES54.92250 MWK
10 KES109.84500 MWK
20 KES219.69000 MWK
50 KES549.22500 MWK
100 KES1098.45000 MWK
250 KES2746.12500 MWK
500 KES5492.25000 MWK
1000 KES10984.50000 MWK
2000 KES21969.00000 MWK
5000 KES54922.50000 MWK
10000 KES109845.00000 MWK