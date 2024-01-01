Malawian kwachas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MWK to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
2.18 pen

MK1.000 MWK = S/.0.002183 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MWK to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 MWK to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00220.0022
Low0.00220.0021
Average0.00220.0022
Change1.11%0.71%
View full history

1 MWK to PEN stats

The performance of MWK to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0022 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0022. The change for MWK to PEN was 1.11.

The performance of MWK to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for MWK to PEN was 0.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96517.976
1 EUR1.10411.6461.4971.4440.84292.7319.853
1 AUD0.6710.60810.9090.8770.51256.35312.065
1 CAD0.7380.6681.110.9650.56361.96213.266

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MWK0.00218 PEN
5 MWK0.01092 PEN
10 MWK0.02183 PEN
20 MWK0.04366 PEN
50 MWK0.10916 PEN
100 MWK0.21832 PEN
250 MWK0.54579 PEN
500 MWK1.09158 PEN
1000 MWK2.18315 PEN
2000 MWK4.36630 PEN
5000 MWK10.91575 PEN
10000 MWK21.83150 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Malawian Kwacha
1 PEN458.05400 MWK
5 PEN2,290.27000 MWK
10 PEN4,580.54000 MWK
20 PEN9,161.08000 MWK
50 PEN22,902.70000 MWK
100 PEN45,805.40000 MWK
250 PEN114,513.50000 MWK
500 PEN229,027.00000 MWK
1000 PEN458,054.00000 MWK
2000 PEN916,108.00000 MWK
5000 PEN2,290,270.00000 MWK
10000 PEN4,580,540.00000 MWK