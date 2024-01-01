Malawian kwachas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MWK to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
9.01 ghs

MK1.000 MWK = GH¢0.009015 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:11
MWK to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 MWK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00900.0090
Low0.00860.0082
Average0.00890.0086
Change4.52%10.24%
1 MWK to GHS stats

The performance of MWK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0090 and a 30 day low of 0.0086. This means the 30 day average was 0.0089. The change for MWK to GHS was 4.52.

The performance of MWK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0090 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0086. The change for MWK to GHS was 10.24.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96217.974
1 EUR1.10411.6451.4971.4440.84292.7219.849
1 AUD0.6710.60810.910.8780.51256.3612.065
1 CAD0.7380.6681.09910.9650.56361.95613.263

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MWK0.00901 GHS
5 MWK0.04507 GHS
10 MWK0.09015 GHS
20 MWK0.18029 GHS
50 MWK0.45074 GHS
100 MWK0.90147 GHS
250 MWK2.25368 GHS
500 MWK4.50736 GHS
1000 MWK9.01471 GHS
2000 MWK18.02942 GHS
5000 MWK45.07355 GHS
10000 MWK90.14710 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Malawian Kwacha
1 GHS110.93000 MWK
5 GHS554.65000 MWK
10 GHS1,109.30000 MWK
20 GHS2,218.60000 MWK
50 GHS5,546.50000 MWK
100 GHS11,093.00000 MWK
250 GHS27,732.50000 MWK
500 GHS55,465.00000 MWK
1000 GHS110,930.00000 MWK
2000 GHS221,860.00000 MWK
5000 GHS554,650.00000 MWK
10000 GHS1,109,300.00000 MWK