5 Malawian kwachas to Ghanaian cedis

5 mwk
0.03 ghs

1.00000 MWK = 0.00690 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Malawian kwachas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MWK0.00690 GHS
5 MWK0.03448 GHS
10 MWK0.06897 GHS
20 MWK0.13794 GHS
50 MWK0.34484 GHS
100 MWK0.68968 GHS
250 MWK1.72421 GHS
500 MWK3.44842 GHS
1000 MWK6.89684 GHS
2000 MWK13.79368 GHS
5000 MWK34.48420 GHS
10000 MWK68.96840 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Malawian Kwacha
1 GHS144.99400 MWK
5 GHS724.97000 MWK
10 GHS1449.94000 MWK
20 GHS2899.88000 MWK
50 GHS7249.70000 MWK
100 GHS14499.40000 MWK
250 GHS36248.50000 MWK
500 GHS72497.00000 MWK
1000 GHS144994.00000 MWK
2000 GHS289988.00000 MWK
5000 GHS724970.00000 MWK
10000 GHS1449940.00000 MWK