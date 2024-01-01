Malawian kwachas to Aruban florins today

Convert MWK to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
1.03 awg

MK1.000 MWK = ƒ0.001032 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
MWK to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AWG
1 MWK to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change-0.04%-0.28%
1 MWK to AWG stats

The performance of MWK to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for MWK to AWG was -0.04.

The performance of MWK to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for MWK to AWG was -0.28.

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Aruban Florin
1 MWK0.00103 AWG
5 MWK0.00516 AWG
10 MWK0.01032 AWG
20 MWK0.02065 AWG
50 MWK0.05161 AWG
100 MWK0.10323 AWG
250 MWK0.25807 AWG
500 MWK0.51615 AWG
1000 MWK1.03229 AWG
2000 MWK2.06458 AWG
5000 MWK5.16145 AWG
10000 MWK10.32290 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Malawian Kwacha
1 AWG968.72100 MWK
5 AWG4,843.60500 MWK
10 AWG9,687.21000 MWK
20 AWG19,374.42000 MWK
50 AWG48,436.05000 MWK
100 AWG96,872.10000 MWK
250 AWG242,180.25000 MWK
500 AWG484,360.50000 MWK
1000 AWG968,721.00000 MWK
2000 AWG1,937,442.00000 MWK
5000 AWG4,843,605.00000 MWK
10000 AWG9,687,210.00000 MWK