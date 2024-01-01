Malawian kwachas to Hungarian forints today

Convert MWK to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
206 huf

MK1.000 MWK = Ft0.2057 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
MWK to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

HUF
1 MWK to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21040.2152
Low0.20280.2028
Average0.20610.2091
Change-2.25%-1.00%
1 MWK to HUF stats

The performance of MWK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2104 and a 30 day low of 0.2028. This means the 30 day average was 0.2061. The change for MWK to HUF was -2.25.

The performance of MWK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2152 and a 90 day low of 0.2028. This means the 90 day average was 0.2091. The change for MWK to HUF was -1.00.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.4891.3551.3070.76383.96317.974
1 EUR1.10411.6451.4961.4440.84292.71119.847
1 AUD0.6710.60810.910.8780.51256.37212.068
1 CAD0.7380.6681.09910.9650.56361.95413.262

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Hungarian Forint
1 MWK0.20569 HUF
5 MWK1.02846 HUF
10 MWK2.05692 HUF
20 MWK4.11384 HUF
50 MWK10.28460 HUF
100 MWK20.56920 HUF
250 MWK51.42300 HUF
500 MWK102.84600 HUF
1000 MWK205.69200 HUF
2000 MWK411.38400 HUF
5000 MWK1,028.46000 HUF
10000 MWK2,056.92000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Malawian Kwacha
2000 HUF9,723.28000 MWK
5000 HUF24,308.20000 MWK
10000 HUF48,616.40000 MWK
15000 HUF72,924.60000 MWK
20000 HUF97,232.80000 MWK
30000 HUF145,849.20000 MWK
40000 HUF194,465.60000 MWK
50000 HUF243,082.00000 MWK
60000 HUF291,698.40000 MWK
100000 HUF486,164.00000 MWK
150000 HUF729,246.00000 MWK
200000 HUF972,328.00000 MWK