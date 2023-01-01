20 Malawian kwachas to Hungarian forints

Convert MWK to HUF at the real exchange rate

20 mwk
4 huf

1.00000 MWK = 0.20676 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Hungarian Forint
1 MWK0.20676 HUF
5 MWK1.03378 HUF
10 MWK2.06757 HUF
20 MWK4.13514 HUF
50 MWK10.33785 HUF
100 MWK20.67570 HUF
250 MWK51.68925 HUF
500 MWK103.37850 HUF
1000 MWK206.75700 HUF
2000 MWK413.51400 HUF
5000 MWK1033.78500 HUF
10000 MWK2067.57000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Malawian Kwacha
2000 HUF9673.20000 MWK
5000 HUF24183.00000 MWK
10000 HUF48366.00000 MWK
15000 HUF72549.00000 MWK
20000 HUF96732.00000 MWK
30000 HUF145098.00000 MWK
40000 HUF193464.00000 MWK
50000 HUF241830.00000 MWK
60000 HUF290196.00000 MWK
100000 HUF483660.00000 MWK
150000 HUF725490.00000 MWK
200000 HUF967320.00000 MWK