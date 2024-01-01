Malawian kwachas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MWK to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
917.01 ngn

MK1.000 MWK = ₦0.9170 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
MWK to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 MWK to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94370.9572
Low0.90450.8417
Average0.91640.9029
Change-2.82%5.83%
1 MWK to NGN stats

The performance of MWK to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9437 and a 30 day low of 0.9045. This means the 30 day average was 0.9164. The change for MWK to NGN was -2.82.

The performance of MWK to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9572 and a 90 day low of 0.8417. This means the 90 day average was 0.9029. The change for MWK to NGN was 5.83.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96217.976
1 EUR1.10411.6451.4971.4440.84292.72419.852
1 AUD0.6710.60810.910.8770.51256.35112.065
1 CAD0.7380.6681.09910.9650.56361.95613.265

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Nigerian Naira
1 MWK0.91701 NGN
5 MWK4.58504 NGN
10 MWK9.17007 NGN
20 MWK18.34014 NGN
50 MWK45.85035 NGN
100 MWK91.70070 NGN
250 MWK229.25175 NGN
500 MWK458.50350 NGN
1000 MWK917.00700 NGN
2000 MWK1,834.01400 NGN
5000 MWK4,585.03500 NGN
10000 MWK9,170.07000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malawian Kwacha
1 NGN1.09050 MWK
5 NGN5.45250 MWK
10 NGN10.90500 MWK
20 NGN21.81000 MWK
50 NGN54.52500 MWK
100 NGN109.05000 MWK
250 NGN272.62500 MWK
500 NGN545.25000 MWK
1000 NGN1,090.50000 MWK
2000 NGN2,181.00000 MWK
5000 NGN5,452.50000 MWK
10000 NGN10,905.00000 MWK