Malawian kwacha to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Nigerian nairas is currently 0.917 today, reflecting a -0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.075% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 0.929 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.915 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.371% decrease in value.