Malawian kwachas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MWK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
68.87 bdt

MK1.000 MWK = Tk0.06887 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MWK to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 MWK to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06910.0691
Low0.06770.0676
Average0.06830.0680
Change1.67%1.59%
View full history

1 MWK to BDT stats

The performance of MWK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0691 and a 30 day low of 0.0677. This means the 30 day average was 0.0683. The change for MWK to BDT was 1.67.

The performance of MWK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0691 and a 90 day low of 0.0676. This means the 90 day average was 0.0680. The change for MWK to BDT was 1.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.95917.983
1 EUR1.10411.6451.4961.4430.84292.70819.856
1 AUD0.6710.60810.910.8770.51256.35812.071
1 CAD0.7380.6681.09910.9640.56361.96313.271

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MWK0.06887 BDT
5 MWK0.34433 BDT
10 MWK0.68865 BDT
20 MWK1.37730 BDT
50 MWK3.44326 BDT
100 MWK6.88652 BDT
250 MWK17.21630 BDT
500 MWK34.43260 BDT
1000 MWK68.86520 BDT
2000 MWK137.73040 BDT
5000 MWK344.32600 BDT
10000 MWK688.65200 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malawian Kwacha
1 BDT14.52110 MWK
5 BDT72.60550 MWK
10 BDT145.21100 MWK
20 BDT290.42200 MWK
50 BDT726.05500 MWK
100 BDT1,452.11000 MWK
250 BDT3,630.27500 MWK
500 BDT7,260.55000 MWK
1000 BDT14,521.10000 MWK
2000 BDT29,042.20000 MWK
5000 BDT72,605.50000 MWK
10000 BDT145,211.00000 MWK