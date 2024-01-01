Malawian kwachas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MWK to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
48.39 btn

MK1.000 MWK = Nu.0.04839 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:06
MWK to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BTN
1 MWK to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04850.0485
Low0.04830.0481
Average0.04840.0483
Change0.16%0.41%
1 MWK to BTN stats

The performance of MWK to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0485 and a 30 day low of 0.0483. This means the 30 day average was 0.0484. The change for MWK to BTN was 0.16.

The performance of MWK to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0485 and a 90 day low of 0.0481. This means the 90 day average was 0.0483. The change for MWK to BTN was 0.41.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MWK0.04839 BTN
5 MWK0.24194 BTN
10 MWK0.48388 BTN
20 MWK0.96776 BTN
50 MWK2.41941 BTN
100 MWK4.83881 BTN
250 MWK12.09703 BTN
500 MWK24.19405 BTN
1000 MWK48.38810 BTN
2000 MWK96.77620 BTN
5000 MWK241.94050 BTN
10000 MWK483.88100 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malawian Kwacha
1 BTN20.66630 MWK
5 BTN103.33150 MWK
10 BTN206.66300 MWK
20 BTN413.32600 MWK
50 BTN1,033.31500 MWK
100 BTN2,066.63000 MWK
250 BTN5,166.57500 MWK
500 BTN10,333.15000 MWK
1000 BTN20,666.30000 MWK
2000 BTN41,332.60000 MWK
5000 BTN103,331.50000 MWK
10000 BTN206,663.00000 MWK