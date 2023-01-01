5000 Malawian kwachas to Bhutanese ngultrums

5,000 mwk
247.52 btn

1.00000 MWK = 0.04950 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
How to convert Malawian kwachas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MWK0.04950 BTN
5 MWK0.24752 BTN
10 MWK0.49504 BTN
20 MWK0.99009 BTN
50 MWK2.47521 BTN
100 MWK4.95043 BTN
250 MWK12.37608 BTN
500 MWK24.75215 BTN
1000 MWK49.50430 BTN
2000 MWK99.00860 BTN
5000 MWK247.52150 BTN
10000 MWK495.04300 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malawian Kwacha
1 BTN20.20030 MWK
5 BTN101.00150 MWK
10 BTN202.00300 MWK
20 BTN404.00600 MWK
50 BTN1010.01500 MWK
100 BTN2020.03000 MWK
250 BTN5050.07500 MWK
500 BTN10100.15000 MWK
1000 BTN20200.30000 MWK
2000 BTN40400.60000 MWK
5000 BTN101001.50000 MWK
10000 BTN202003.00000 MWK