Malawian kwachas to Swedish kronor today

Convert MWK to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
5.94 sek

MK1.000 MWK = kr0.005944 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
MWK to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SEK
1 MWK to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0063
Low0.00590.0059
Average0.00600.0061
Change-2.74%-1.08%
1 MWK to SEK stats

The performance of MWK to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for MWK to SEK was -2.74.

The performance of MWK to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0063 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0061. The change for MWK to SEK was -1.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9051.491.3551.3070.76383.96317.975
1 EUR1.10411.6461.4971.4440.84292.73319.853
1 AUD0.6710.60810.9090.8770.51256.34712.063
1 CAD0.7380.6681.110.9650.56361.95813.264

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Swedish Krona
1 MWK0.00594 SEK
5 MWK0.02972 SEK
10 MWK0.05944 SEK
20 MWK0.11888 SEK
50 MWK0.29721 SEK
100 MWK0.59442 SEK
250 MWK1.48605 SEK
500 MWK2.97210 SEK
1000 MWK5.94420 SEK
2000 MWK11.88840 SEK
5000 MWK29.72100 SEK
10000 MWK59.44200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malawian Kwacha
1 SEK168.23100 MWK
5 SEK841.15500 MWK
10 SEK1,682.31000 MWK
20 SEK3,364.62000 MWK
50 SEK8,411.55000 MWK
100 SEK16,823.10000 MWK
250 SEK42,057.75000 MWK
500 SEK84,115.50000 MWK
1000 SEK168,231.00000 MWK
2000 SEK336,462.00000 MWK
5000 SEK841,155.00000 MWK
10000 SEK1,682,310.00000 MWK