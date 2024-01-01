Malawian kwachas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MWK to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
4.50 hkd

MK1.000 MWK = $0.004498 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
MWK to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 MWK to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0045
Low0.00450.0045
Average0.00450.0045
Change-0.12%-0.42%
1 MWK to HKD stats

The performance of MWK to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0045. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for MWK to HKD was -0.12.

The performance of MWK to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0045. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for MWK to HKD was -0.42.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MWK0.00450 HKD
5 MWK0.02249 HKD
10 MWK0.04498 HKD
20 MWK0.08995 HKD
50 MWK0.22488 HKD
100 MWK0.44976 HKD
250 MWK1.12440 HKD
500 MWK2.24879 HKD
1000 MWK4.49758 HKD
2000 MWK8.99516 HKD
5000 MWK22.48790 HKD
10000 MWK44.97580 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
100 HKD22,234.20000 MWK
200 HKD44,468.40000 MWK
300 HKD66,702.60000 MWK
500 HKD111,171.00000 MWK
1000 HKD222,342.00000 MWK
2000 HKD444,684.00000 MWK
2500 HKD555,855.00000 MWK
3000 HKD667,026.00000 MWK
4000 HKD889,368.00000 MWK
5000 HKD1,111,710.00000 MWK
10000 HKD2,223,420.00000 MWK
20000 HKD4,446,840.00000 MWK