Malawian kwachas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MWK to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
2.12 aed

MK1.000 MWK = د.إ0.002118 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
MWK to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 MWK to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0021
Low0.00210.0021
Average0.00210.0021
Change-0.04%-0.28%
1 MWK to AED stats

The performance of MWK to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0021. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for MWK to AED was -0.04.

The performance of MWK to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for MWK to AED was -0.28.

How to convert Malawian kwachas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MWK0.00212 AED
5 MWK0.01059 AED
10 MWK0.02118 AED
20 MWK0.04236 AED
50 MWK0.10591 AED
100 MWK0.21181 AED
250 MWK0.52953 AED
500 MWK1.05907 AED
1000 MWK2.11813 AED
2000 MWK4.23626 AED
5000 MWK10.59065 AED
10000 MWK21.18130 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malawian Kwacha
1 AED472.11600 MWK
5 AED2,360.58000 MWK
10 AED4,721.16000 MWK
20 AED9,442.32000 MWK
50 AED23,605.80000 MWK
100 AED47,211.60000 MWK
250 AED118,029.00000 MWK
500 AED236,058.00000 MWK
1000 AED472,116.00000 MWK
2000 AED944,232.00000 MWK
5000 AED2,360,580.00000 MWK
10000 AED4,721,160.00000 MWK