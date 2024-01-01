Malawian kwachas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MWK to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
90.32 jmd

MK1.000 MWK = J$0.09032 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MWK to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 MWK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09060.0906
Low0.09000.0896
Average0.09030.0902
Change0.28%0.28%
View full history

1 MWK to JMD stats

The performance of MWK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0906 and a 30 day low of 0.0900. This means the 30 day average was 0.0903. The change for MWK to JMD was 0.28.

The performance of MWK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0906 and a 90 day low of 0.0896. This means the 90 day average was 0.0902. The change for MWK to JMD was 0.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96117.974
1 EUR1.10411.6451.4961.4440.84292.70519.846
1 AUD0.6710.60810.910.8780.51256.35912.065
1 CAD0.7380.6681.09910.9650.56361.95713.263

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Jamaican Dollar
1 MWK0.09032 JMD
5 MWK0.45161 JMD
10 MWK0.90322 JMD
20 MWK1.80645 JMD
50 MWK4.51612 JMD
100 MWK9.03224 JMD
250 MWK22.58060 JMD
500 MWK45.16120 JMD
1000 MWK90.32240 JMD
2000 MWK180.64480 JMD
5000 MWK451.61200 JMD
10000 MWK903.22400 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 JMD11.07140 MWK
5 JMD55.35700 MWK
10 JMD110.71400 MWK
20 JMD221.42800 MWK
50 JMD553.57000 MWK
100 JMD1,107.14000 MWK
250 JMD2,767.85000 MWK
500 JMD5,535.70000 MWK
1000 JMD11,071.40000 MWK
2000 JMD22,142.80000 MWK
5000 JMD55,357.00000 MWK
10000 JMD110,714.00000 MWK