Malawian kwacha to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Jamaican dollars is currently 0.090 today, reflecting a -0.210% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.082% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.092 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.090 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.296% decrease in value.