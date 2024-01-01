Malawian Kwacha (MWK)

Currency name

Malawian Kwacha

MK

MWK exchange rates

 USD EUR AUD CAD SGD GBP INR ZAR
From MWK0.00058 0.00053 0.00089 0.00080 0.00077 0.00045 0.04835 0.01055
To MWK1733.31000 1891.13000 1128.64000 1249.46000 1306.53000 2219.50000 20.68370 94.79250

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Malawian kwacha Exchange Rates