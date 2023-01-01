Malawian Kwacha (MWK)
Currency name
Malawian Kwacha
Currency symbol
MK
MWK exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|AUD
|CAD
|SGD
|GBP
|INR
|ZAR
|From MWK
|0.00059
|0.00055
|0.00091
|0.00082
|0.00080
|0.00048
|0.04943
|0.01088
|To MWK
|1683.32000
|1833.30000
|1093.06000
|1225.12000
|1251.03000
|2095.82000
|20.23000
|91.93850
