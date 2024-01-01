Malawian kwachas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MWK to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
26.88 mur

MK1.000 MWK = ₨0.02688 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
MWK to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

MUR
1 MWK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02700.0284
Low0.02660.0265
Average0.02670.0272
Change-0.31%-1.92%
1 MWK to MUR stats

The performance of MWK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0270 and a 30 day low of 0.0266. This means the 30 day average was 0.0267. The change for MWK to MUR was -0.31.

The performance of MWK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0284 and a 90 day low of 0.0265. This means the 90 day average was 0.0272. The change for MWK to MUR was -1.92.

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Mauritian Rupee
1 MWK0.02688 MUR
5 MWK0.13440 MUR
10 MWK0.26880 MUR
20 MWK0.53760 MUR
50 MWK1.34400 MUR
100 MWK2.68799 MUR
250 MWK6.71998 MUR
500 MWK13.43995 MUR
1000 MWK26.87990 MUR
2000 MWK53.75980 MUR
5000 MWK134.39950 MUR
10000 MWK268.79900 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 MUR37.20250 MWK
5 MUR186.01250 MWK
10 MUR372.02500 MWK
20 MUR744.05000 MWK
50 MUR1,860.12500 MWK
100 MUR3,720.25000 MWK
250 MUR9,300.62500 MWK
500 MUR18,601.25000 MWK
1000 MUR37,202.50000 MWK
2000 MUR74,405.00000 MWK
5000 MUR186,012.50000 MWK
10000 MUR372,025.00000 MWK