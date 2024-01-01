Malawian kwachas to Indonesian rupiahs today
Convert MWK to IDR at the real exchange rate
MWK to IDR conversion chart
1 MWK = 8.95324 IDR
0
|1 MWK to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.3463
|9.5181
|Low
|8.8898
|8.8898
|Average
|9.0507
|9.2915
|Change
|-4.21%
|-4.93%
|View full history
1 MWK to IDR stats
The performance of MWK to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3463 and a 30 day low of 8.8898. This means the 30 day average was 9.0507. The change for MWK to IDR was -4.21.
The performance of MWK to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5181 and a 90 day low of 8.8898. This means the 90 day average was 9.2915. The change for MWK to IDR was -4.93.
|Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 MWK
|8.95324 IDR
|5 MWK
|44.76620 IDR
|10 MWK
|89.53240 IDR
|20 MWK
|179.06480 IDR
|50 MWK
|447.66200 IDR
|100 MWK
|895.32400 IDR
|250 MWK
|2,238.31000 IDR
|500 MWK
|4,476.62000 IDR
|1000 MWK
|8,953.24000 IDR
|2000 MWK
|17,906.48000 IDR
|5000 MWK
|44,766.20000 IDR
|10000 MWK
|89,532.40000 IDR