2000 Malawian kwachas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MWK to IDR at the real exchange rate

2000 mwk
18397.50 idr

1.00000 MWK = 9.19875 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MWK9.19875 IDR
5 MWK45.99375 IDR
10 MWK91.98750 IDR
20 MWK183.97500 IDR
50 MWK459.93750 IDR
100 MWK919.87500 IDR
250 MWK2299.68750 IDR
500 MWK4599.37500 IDR
1000 MWK9198.75000 IDR
2000 MWK18397.50000 IDR
5000 MWK45993.75000 IDR
10000 MWK91987.50000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malawian Kwacha
1 IDR0.10871 MWK
5 IDR0.54355 MWK
10 IDR1.08710 MWK
20 IDR2.17420 MWK
50 IDR5.43550 MWK
100 IDR10.87100 MWK
250 IDR27.17750 MWK
500 IDR54.35500 MWK
1000 IDR108.71000 MWK
2000 IDR217.42000 MWK
5000 IDR543.55000 MWK
10000 IDR1087.10000 MWK