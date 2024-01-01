Malawian kwachas to Mexican pesos today

Convert MWK to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
11.42 mxn

MK1.000 MWK = Mex$0.01142 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
MWK to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 MWK to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01140.0114
Low0.01070.0101
Average0.01110.0107
Change1.27%12.68%
1 MWK to MXN stats

The performance of MWK to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0114 and a 30 day low of 0.0107. This means the 30 day average was 0.0111. The change for MWK to MXN was 1.27.

The performance of MWK to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0114 and a 90 day low of 0.0101. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for MWK to MXN was 12.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96717.973
1 EUR1.10411.6461.4971.4440.84292.72919.849
1 AUD0.6710.60810.9090.8770.51256.3512.062
1 CAD0.7380.6681.110.9650.56361.96113.263

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Mexican Peso
1 MWK0.01142 MXN
5 MWK0.05708 MXN
10 MWK0.11415 MXN
20 MWK0.22830 MXN
50 MWK0.57076 MXN
100 MWK1.14152 MXN
250 MWK2.85380 MXN
500 MWK5.70760 MXN
1000 MWK11.41520 MXN
2000 MWK22.83040 MXN
5000 MWK57.07600 MXN
10000 MWK114.15200 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Malawian Kwacha
1 MXN87.60280 MWK
5 MXN438.01400 MWK
10 MXN876.02800 MWK
20 MXN1,752.05600 MWK
50 MXN4,380.14000 MWK
100 MXN8,760.28000 MWK
250 MXN21,900.70000 MWK
500 MXN43,801.40000 MWK
1000 MXN87,602.80000 MWK
2000 MXN175,205.60000 MWK
5000 MXN438,014.00000 MWK
10000 MXN876,028.00000 MWK