Malawian kwacha to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malawian kwacha to Mexican pesos is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a -0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malawian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.194% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malawian kwacha to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.012 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.510% decrease in value.