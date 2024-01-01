Malawian kwachas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MWK to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
6.16 nok

MK1.000 MWK = kr0.006165 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
MWK to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 MWK to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00630.0064
Low0.00600.0060
Average0.00620.0062
Change-2.53%0.84%
View full history

1 MWK to NOK stats

The performance of MWK to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0063 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0062. The change for MWK to NOK was -2.53.

The performance of MWK to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0062. The change for MWK to NOK was 0.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9061.491.3551.3070.76383.96517.976
1 EUR1.10411.6461.4971.4440.84292.73119.853
1 AUD0.6710.60810.9090.8770.51256.34912.064
1 CAD0.7380.6681.110.9650.56361.96213.265

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Norwegian Krone
1 MWK0.00616 NOK
5 MWK0.03082 NOK
10 MWK0.06165 NOK
20 MWK0.12329 NOK
50 MWK0.30822 NOK
100 MWK0.61645 NOK
250 MWK1.54112 NOK
500 MWK3.08225 NOK
1000 MWK6.16450 NOK
2000 MWK12.32900 NOK
5000 MWK30.82250 NOK
10000 MWK61.64500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malawian Kwacha
1 NOK162.21900 MWK
5 NOK811.09500 MWK
10 NOK1,622.19000 MWK
20 NOK3,244.38000 MWK
50 NOK8,110.95000 MWK
100 NOK16,221.90000 MWK
250 NOK40,554.75000 MWK
500 NOK81,109.50000 MWK
1000 NOK162,219.00000 MWK
2000 NOK324,438.00000 MWK
5000 NOK811,095.00000 MWK
10000 NOK1,622,190.00000 MWK