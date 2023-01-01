1 Malawian kwacha to Norwegian kroner

Convert MWK to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0.01 nok

1.00000 MWK = 0.00634 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Norwegian Krone
1 MWK0.00634 NOK
5 MWK0.03170 NOK
10 MWK0.06341 NOK
20 MWK0.12682 NOK
50 MWK0.31704 NOK
100 MWK0.63408 NOK
250 MWK1.58519 NOK
500 MWK3.17037 NOK
1000 MWK6.34075 NOK
2000 MWK12.68150 NOK
5000 MWK31.70375 NOK
10000 MWK63.40750 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Malawian Kwacha
1 NOK157.71000 MWK
5 NOK788.55000 MWK
10 NOK1577.10000 MWK
20 NOK3154.20000 MWK
50 NOK7885.50000 MWK
100 NOK15771.00000 MWK
250 NOK39427.50000 MWK
500 NOK78855.00000 MWK
1000 NOK157710.00000 MWK
2000 NOK315420.00000 MWK
5000 NOK788550.00000 MWK
10000 NOK1577100.00000 MWK