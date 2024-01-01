Malawian kwachas to Thai bahts today

Convert MWK to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mwk
19.77 thb

MK1.000 MWK = ฿0.01977 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
MWK to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 MWK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02050.0214
Low0.01960.0196
Average0.02000.0207
Change-2.99%-6.54%
1 MWK to THB stats

The performance of MWK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0205 and a 30 day low of 0.0196. This means the 30 day average was 0.0200. The change for MWK to THB was -2.99.

The performance of MWK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0214 and a 90 day low of 0.0196. This means the 90 day average was 0.0207. The change for MWK to THB was -6.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.9051.491.3551.3070.76383.95617.975
1 EUR1.10411.6461.4971.4440.84292.72519.853
1 AUD0.6710.60810.9090.8770.51256.33912.062
1 CAD0.7380.6681.110.9650.56361.95613.265

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Thai Baht
1 MWK0.01977 THB
5 MWK0.09885 THB
10 MWK0.19770 THB
20 MWK0.39540 THB
50 MWK0.98849 THB
100 MWK1.97698 THB
250 MWK4.94245 THB
500 MWK9.88490 THB
1000 MWK19.76980 THB
2000 MWK39.53960 THB
5000 MWK98.84900 THB
10000 MWK197.69800 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malawian Kwacha
1 THB50.58220 MWK
5 THB252.91100 MWK
10 THB505.82200 MWK
20 THB1,011.64400 MWK
50 THB2,529.11000 MWK
100 THB5,058.22000 MWK
250 THB12,645.55000 MWK
500 THB25,291.10000 MWK
1000 THB50,582.20000 MWK
2000 THB101,164.40000 MWK
5000 THB252,911.00000 MWK
10000 THB505,822.00000 MWK