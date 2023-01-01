10 thousand Malawian kwachas to Thai bahts

Convert MWK to THB at the real exchange rate

10,000 mwk
207.20 thb

1.00000 MWK = 0.02072 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Thai Baht
1 MWK0.02072 THB
5 MWK0.10360 THB
10 MWK0.20720 THB
20 MWK0.41440 THB
50 MWK1.03601 THB
100 MWK2.07202 THB
250 MWK5.18005 THB
500 MWK10.36010 THB
1000 MWK20.72020 THB
2000 MWK41.44040 THB
5000 MWK103.60100 THB
10000 MWK207.20200 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malawian Kwacha
1 THB48.26200 MWK
5 THB241.31000 MWK
10 THB482.62000 MWK
20 THB965.24000 MWK
50 THB2413.10000 MWK
100 THB4826.20000 MWK
250 THB12065.50000 MWK
500 THB24131.00000 MWK
1000 THB48262.00000 MWK
2000 THB96524.00000 MWK
5000 THB241310.00000 MWK
10000 THB482620.00000 MWK