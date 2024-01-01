Bangladeshi takas to Russian rubles today

Convert BDT to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
845.11 rub

1.000 BDT = 0.8451 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Russian Ruble
1 BDT0.84512 RUB
5 BDT4.22558 RUB
10 BDT8.45115 RUB
20 BDT16.90230 RUB
50 BDT42.25575 RUB
100 BDT84.51150 RUB
250 BDT211.27875 RUB
500 BDT422.55750 RUB
1000 BDT845.11500 RUB
2000 BDT1,690.23000 RUB
5000 BDT4,225.57500 RUB
10000 BDT8,451.15000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RUB1.18327 BDT
5 RUB5.91635 BDT
10 RUB11.83270 BDT
20 RUB23.66540 BDT
50 RUB59.16350 BDT
100 RUB118.32700 BDT
250 RUB295.81750 BDT
500 RUB591.63500 BDT
1000 RUB1,183.27000 BDT
2000 RUB2,366.54000 BDT
5000 RUB5,916.35000 BDT
10000 RUB11,832.70000 BDT