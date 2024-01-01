100 Bangladeshi takas to Russian rubles

Convert BDT to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
75.46 rub

Tk1.000 BDT = руб0.7546 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
BDT to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75620.7941
Low0.72320.7106
Average0.74020.7529
Change-0.21%-4.97%
1 BDT to RUB stats

The performance of BDT to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7562 and a 30 day low of 0.7232. This means the 30 day average was 0.7402. The change for BDT to RUB was -0.21.

The performance of BDT to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7941 and a 90 day low of 0.7106. This means the 90 day average was 0.7529. The change for BDT to RUB was -4.97.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Russian Ruble
1 BDT0.75459 RUB
5 BDT3.77295 RUB
10 BDT7.54590 RUB
20 BDT15.09180 RUB
50 BDT37.72950 RUB
100 BDT75.45900 RUB
250 BDT188.64750 RUB
500 BDT377.29500 RUB
1000 BDT754.59000 RUB
2000 BDT1,509.18000 RUB
5000 BDT3,772.95000 RUB
10000 BDT7,545.90000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RUB1.32522 BDT
5 RUB6.62610 BDT
10 RUB13.25220 BDT
20 RUB26.50440 BDT
50 RUB66.26100 BDT
100 RUB132.52200 BDT
250 RUB331.30500 BDT
500 RUB662.61000 BDT
1000 RUB1,325.22000 BDT
2000 RUB2,650.44000 BDT
5000 RUB6,626.10000 BDT
10000 RUB13,252.20000 BDT