Bangladeshi taka to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Russian rubles is currently 0.755 today, reflecting a 2.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 3.795% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.756 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.722 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.859% increase in value.