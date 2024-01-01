Armenian drams to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert AMD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
99.39 mru

1.000 AMD = 0.09939 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6621.7271.9471.1321.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Armenian drams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AMD0.09939 MRU
5 AMD0.49696 MRU
10 AMD0.99391 MRU
20 AMD1.98782 MRU
50 AMD4.96955 MRU
100 AMD9.93910 MRU
250 AMD24.84775 MRU
500 AMD49.69550 MRU
1000 AMD99.39100 MRU
2000 AMD198.78200 MRU
5000 AMD496.95500 MRU
10000 AMD993.91000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Armenian Dram
1 MRU10.06130 AMD
5 MRU50.30650 AMD
10 MRU100.61300 AMD
20 MRU201.22600 AMD
50 MRU503.06500 AMD
100 MRU1,006.13000 AMD
250 MRU2,515.32500 AMD
500 MRU5,030.65000 AMD
1000 MRU10,061.30000 AMD
2000 MRU20,122.60000 AMD
5000 MRU50,306.50000 AMD
10000 MRU100,613.00000 AMD