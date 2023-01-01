Armenian drams to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert AMD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
97.39 mru

1.00000 AMD = 0.09739 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AMD0.09739 MRU
5 AMD0.48694 MRU
10 AMD0.97387 MRU
20 AMD1.94774 MRU
50 AMD4.86936 MRU
100 AMD9.73872 MRU
250 AMD24.34680 MRU
500 AMD48.69360 MRU
1000 AMD97.38720 MRU
2000 AMD194.77440 MRU
5000 AMD486.93600 MRU
10000 AMD973.87200 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Armenian Dram
1 MRU10.26830 AMD
5 MRU51.34150 AMD
10 MRU102.68300 AMD
20 MRU205.36600 AMD
50 MRU513.41500 AMD
100 MRU1026.83000 AMD
250 MRU2567.07500 AMD
500 MRU5134.15000 AMD
1000 MRU10268.30000 AMD
2000 MRU20536.60000 AMD
5000 MRU51341.50000 AMD
10000 MRU102683.00000 AMD