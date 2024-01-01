2,000 Armenian drams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert AMD to MRU at the real exchange rate

2,000 amd
204.44 mru

֏1.000 AMD = UM0.1022 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19
AMD to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 AMD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10250.1025
Low0.10190.1010
Average0.10220.1019
Change0.04%0.67%
1 AMD to MRU stats

The performance of AMD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1025 and a 30 day low of 0.1019. This means the 30 day average was 0.1022. The change for AMD to MRU was 0.04.

The performance of AMD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1025 and a 90 day low of 0.1010. This means the 90 day average was 0.1019. The change for AMD to MRU was 0.67.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AMD0.10222 MRU
5 AMD0.51111 MRU
10 AMD1.02222 MRU
20 AMD2.04444 MRU
50 AMD5.11110 MRU
100 AMD10.22220 MRU
250 AMD25.55550 MRU
500 AMD51.11100 MRU
1000 AMD102.22200 MRU
2000 AMD204.44400 MRU
5000 AMD511.11000 MRU
10000 AMD1,022.22000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Armenian Dram
1 MRU9.78264 AMD
5 MRU48.91320 AMD
10 MRU97.82640 AMD
20 MRU195.65280 AMD
50 MRU489.13200 AMD
100 MRU978.26400 AMD
250 MRU2,445.66000 AMD
500 MRU4,891.32000 AMD
1000 MRU9,782.64000 AMD
2000 MRU19,565.28000 AMD
5000 MRU48,913.20000 AMD
10000 MRU97,826.40000 AMD